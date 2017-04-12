|
Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video
.
Tall Tall Trees (a.k.a. Mike Savino) has released a new music video for the track "SeagullxEagle". The song comes from the recently released studio album "Freedays". We were sent the following details about the new album: Composed and recorded over a period of eight months, 'Freedays' tells the story of a man in transition and documents an artist alone at the crossroads of the life he has and the one he wants. The album begins with "Backroads", which drops the listener into a darkened forest amidst a chorus of wailing coyotes and quickly takes off on a midnight drive. Tracks like "Being There", "A Place to Call Your Own", and "CLC" provide an honest look into the author's thought process and decision making. Although it's often hard to imagine, most of the sounds on the album are experiments with the banjo, and they all reflect the innovative musings of one of the freshest sounds to come out of the Appalachians in decades. Watch the new video here.
