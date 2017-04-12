Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Dead Daisies Announce Dirty Dozen American Tour
04-12-2017
.
The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American trek that they have dubbed The Dirty Dozen Tour.

The rock supergroup, which features Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Motley Crue, The Scream), David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), and Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner), will be launching the trek as part of their Live & Louder World Tour.

The band will be kicking things off on August 10th in Chicago at the Arcada Theatre and wrapping up the outing on August 27th in Las Vegas at Counts Vamp'd.

Corabi had this to say, "We're all very excited for our very first North American headline run.... You guys have been amazing with all of your support and requests for shows here, so we're giving it to you LIVE AND LOUDER, and 'down and dirty' on The Dirty Dozen Tour 2017!!!! See ya on the road kids!!!"

The Dirty Dozen Tour Dates:
08/10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago IL
08/11 - Shelter@Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI
08/12 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON
08/16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ
08/17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY
08/18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD
08/19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
08/20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
08/23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX
08/25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
08/26 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA
08/27 - Counts Vamp'd - Las Vegas NV

advertisement

The Dead Daisies Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Dead Daisies T-shirts and Posters

More The Dead Daisies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Dead Daisies Announce Dirty Dozen American Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Limited Edition Box Set

The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic

Dead Daisies Release A Song And A Prayer Short Film

The Dead Daisies Announce USO Tour

The Dead Daisies Release Video For The Who Cover 'Come Together'

The Dead Daisies Streaming New Song 'Last Time I Saw The Sun'

The Dead Daisies Stream New Song 'Make Some Noise'

Doug Aldrich Would Love To Play With David Coverdale Again

The Dead Daisies' John Corabi Frustrated With Motley Crue Feud Coverage


More Stories for The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album- Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced- The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized- more

Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall- Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie- Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves- more

Page Too:
U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album- Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America- D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album- more

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track- Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows- Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017- Mariah Carey- more

Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online- Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness- Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation

J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour

Tool Announce Special One-Off Show With Special Guests

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock Sturgis This Year

Yes React To Anderson Rabin Wakeman Name Change

Queens Of The Stone Age Reveal New Music Release Plans

Sammy Hagar Releases 'No Worries' Music Video

Crobot Announce Departure Of Two Member

The Dead Daisies Announce Dirty Dozen American Tour

Keith Richards Shares His Tribute To Chuck Berry

Joe Satriani's G4 Experience To Feature Phil Collin, Paul Gilbert, More

Royal Blood Announce New Album 'How Did We Get So Dark'

Emmure Offshoot Lakeshore Release 'Kings' Video

Original Toto Singer Bobby Kimball Announces New Album

Kyuss' Brant Bjork Launches Tao Of The Devil Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America

D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album

A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album

Pryti Streaming New Single 'Angst'

Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video

Champs Stream New Song 'The Garden Is Overgrown'

Flow Tribe Announce New Album 'Boss'

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track

Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows

Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017

Mariah Carey Releasing New Album This Year Via Epic Deal

Darius Rucker Announces 2017 Darius and Friends Benefit Concert

Lauren Alaina Earns Her First No. 1 Single With 'Road Less Traveled'

Tanya Tucker Returning To The Road This Month

Chet Porter Gives D.R.A.M.'s Broccoli A Makeover

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.