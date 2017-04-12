The Dead Daisies Announce Dirty Dozen American Tour

The rock supergroup, which features Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Motley Crue, The Scream), David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), and Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner), will be launching the trek as part of their Live & Louder World Tour.

The band will be kicking things off on August 10th in Chicago at the Arcada Theatre and wrapping up the outing on August 27th in Las Vegas at Counts Vamp'd.

Corabi had this to say, "We're all very excited for our very first North American headline run.... You guys have been amazing with all of your support and requests for shows here, so we're giving it to you LIVE AND LOUDER, and 'down and dirty' on The Dirty Dozen Tour 2017!!!! See ya on the road kids!!!"

The Dirty Dozen Tour Dates:

08/10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago IL

08/11 - Shelter@Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

08/12 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

08/16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

08/17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

08/18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

08/19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

08/20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

08/23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

08/25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

08/26 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

08/27 - Counts Vamp'd - Las Vegas NV