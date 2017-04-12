The Scandals Stream Brian Fallon Produced Song 'Hostage'

The new EP was produced by The Gaslight Anthem star Brian Fallon and was recorded at the Red Bull Studios in New York City. Frontman Jared Hart shared the following background on the new song:

"Hostage is a song I had been meaning to write for a very long time. It takes place in the communities and streets that we all know. It's about a person in isolation due to a past or a present that you will never know. It's about thinking about that person and wondering if anyone else in the world is thinking about them.

"It's about wondering how the hell they made it this far. It's about putting yourself in their shoes and asking if there's anything you can do. It's about neighbors and how we'll never truly know the experiences of the person that can live so close to you. It can be about any one of us." Listen to it here.