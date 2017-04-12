X Japan Set Blu-Ray Release Of We Are X Documentary

The film was directed by Stephen Kijak (Stones in Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man) produced by the production team behind the acclaimed film "Searching for Sugar Man."

"We Are X" also includes interviews with Gene Simmons, Marilyn Manson and Stan Lee, as well as concert footage. The bonus material will include Deleted Scenes- Deleted Interviews with Yoshiki, Toshl, Pata, Heath, Sugizo - Yoshiki on We Are X - "Forever Love" (From 1997's "The Last Live" Concert at Tokyo Dome) - "Kurenai" (From 1997's "The Last Live" Concert at Tokyo Dome) - "Born to be Free" Fan Video. Check out the preorder here.