Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica

The tour scheduled to get underway in Krakow, Poland on November 9th at the Klub Studio and will finish up on December 3rd with a show at L'Aeronef in Lille, France.

Anneke shared her excitement about the trek: "Right after the release of our debut album this fall, Vuur will hit the road on our first European tour as direct support for the mighty Epica.

"Also part of this amazing line-up is Tunisian Progressive Metal band Myrath. We are recording the album as we speak and we really can't wait to play these songs live! We are looking forward to this tour and seeing you."

Vuur have also announced several music festival appearances this spring and summer beginning with a warm-up show in Leeuwarden on June 9th, followed by performances at the Tuska Open Air, Masters of Rock and Dynamo Metal Fest.

The group is currently working on their album at Sandlane Recording Facilities in Rijen, the Netherlands and Anneke says that the lyrics to the new songs were inspired by cities that she has visited while on tour. "For a long time I've wanted to make a kind of concept album about the cities we've visited, because we tour so much and see so many countries and cities. I often have a strong feeling for a city. It can be anything - sometimes I visualize a city as a man or a character, or sometimes something happened in that city and I want to write about that."

Vuur Dates With Epica:

November 9th- Klub Studio, Krakow - Poland

November 12th- Kesselhaus, Berlin - Germany

November 13th- Markthalle, Hamburg - Germany

November 14th- Essigfabrik, Cologne - Germany

November 15th- La BAM, Metz - France

November 17th- Stereolux, Nantes - France

November 18th- Krakatoa, Bordeaux - France

November 25th- Le Moulin, Marseille - France

November 26th- Le Transbordeur, Lyon - France

November 29th- Bakcstage Werk, Munich - Germany

December 3rd- L'Aeronef, Lille - France

Vurr dates:

9th June - Neushoorn (warm-up show), Leeuwarden - the Netherlands

30th June - Tuska Open Air, Helsinki - Finland

14th July - Masters of Rock, Vizovice - Czech Republic

15th July - Dynamo Metal Fest, Eindhoven - the Netherlands

More dates TBA.