Autograph Cofounder Keni Richards Passes Away
The original drummer and cofounder of the 1980s hard rock group Autograph, Keni Richards had died, according to a social media post by guitarist Steve Lynch. Lynch wrote on the band's Twitter page, “Very sad news today my friends. I just got confirmation that Keni Richards, our original drummer and co-founder of Autograph has passed away. "He was the mighty force that was our backbone 1983-1988. We wish him a pleasant and peaceful journey. Our love and condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed greatly.” Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan also tweeted about the sad news. He wrote, “Keni will be missed. An amazing soul and funny as hell. Damn. Love you Keni.” The band enjoyed their biggest success with their hit song "Turn Up The Radio," from their 1984 album "Sing In Please". The music video for the track received heavy rotation on MTV but the band failed to follow up on that success. Keni left the group in 1988 and then performed with Dirty White Boy before retiring from music due to back problems. antiMusic editor Keavin Wiggins adds, "I knew Keni for a brief time in the mid-1990 and he was a genuinely great guy that lit up a room when he entered it. He will be dearly missed."
