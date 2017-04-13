Barry Adamson Launching New EP With European Tour

The new EP is being released on various formats including vinyl, CD and download this Friday, April 14th and tour is set to start on April 19th in Paris at the Boule Noire. He plans announce a North American dates soon.

Adamson had this to say about the trek, "I'm launching myself from the studio into a unique solo show. I'll be playing songs from my new record which range from futuristic blues, soul and electronica and also of course, careering through my back catalogue to bring you the full 'Barry Adamson experience."



Barry Adamson Tour Dates:

19 April - FR, Paris, Boule Noire

20 April - BE, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde

21 April - NL, Amsterdam, Paradiso (Upstairs)

22 April - UK, Manchester, Ruby Lounge

24 April - UK, Glasgow, King Tuts

26 April - UK, Bristol, Thekla

27 April - UK, London, M.O.T.H Club

30 April - DE, Berlin, Frannz Club

2 May - DE, Munich, Kranhalle

3 May - DE, Cologne, Blue Shell

4 May - DE, Hamburg, Jazz Café