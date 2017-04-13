Belladonna Release 'Spartacus' Selfie Video

Luana had this to say, "We cannot be conclusively sure it is the first Selfie Music Video of all time, but after watching it you will agree with us that its surreal time-bending aspect makes it the craziest!" quips Luana.

"Spartacus" is inspired by the slave gladiator who started and led the major slave uprising against Rome in 72 BC. "It's a rebel song, a call to arms, 2 minutes of pure anthemic fury" says Luana. "We wrote it a few days ago and it portrays so powerfully how we feel in this current world climate that we've decided to speed-record it and release it immediately" adds Dani Macchi, Belladonna's guitarist and producer. Watch the video here.