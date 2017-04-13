Bubbles Erotica Release 'Cicada Arcade' Video

They had this to say about the track, "Cicada Arcade" speaks to the culture of social media we live in today. A lot of people talking and making noise, but not listening or paying attention to the world around them.

"It's a very me-first frame of mind, with everyone believing that their ideas and opinions are more important than everyone else's. Our animator, Ali [Manesh] at 3E Visuals took that idea further with his visual interpretation of our lyrics. -

Ali added, 3E Visuals it's about wanting to get away from the constant noise and distractions that everyone is making in order to create and project their own false realities. And none of the false realities that are being thrown out there are original or unique, but are just based on recycled thoughts and beliefs that are being fed to them. Then the main character goes through a thought process that eventually ends up with him recognizing that he's not any different and his own existence and reality is based on those very same noises an distractions. But as he's coming to this realization, it's too late as he's actually fully immersed and drowning in the waste from his own false reality." Watch the video here.