Cro-Mag, QOTSA Supergroup Bloodclot Announce U.S. Tour

04-13-2017

.

The supergroup Bloodclot have announced that they will be teaming up with Negative Approach to launch a U.S. tour this summer in support of the forthcoming album "Up In Arms". The group, which features John Joseph (Cro-Mags), Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy's Law), Joey Castillo (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age, Blast!), Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age, Dwarves), will be releasing the new record on July 14th.



Bloodclot and Negative Approach Tour Dates:

7/14/2017 Revolution Bar And Music Hall - Amityville, NY

7/15/2017 Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7/16/2017 DC9 - Washington, DC

7/18/2017 Shaka's - Virginia Beach, VA

7/19/2017 Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

7/20/2017 Paul's Tavern - Belmar, NJ

7/21/2017 Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

7/23/2017 Studio at the Waiting Room - Buffalo, NY

7/25/2017- Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

7/26/2017 Now That's Class - Cleveland, OH

7/27/2017 Northside Yacht Club - Cincinnati, OH

7/28/2017 The Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

7/29/2017 Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

7/30/2017 Blueberry Hill - St. Louis, MO

8/01/2017 Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

8/03/2017 Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

8/04/2017 The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA w/ Nails, Final Conflict

8/05/2017 The Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA w/ Nails, Final Conflict

8/06/2017 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA w/ Nails, Final Conflict