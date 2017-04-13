Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Talks Mutt Lange and New Release
04-13-2017
.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard's Phil Collen was the featured guest on the latest episode of The Rock Brigade Podcast, hosted by Jeb Wright and James Rozell. The show sent over these details:

We discuss the band's latest Blu-Ray, And There Will Be A Next Time: Live >From Detroit in-depth. Phil even admits that seeing himself on the big screens can make him forget to play! In addition Collen talks about the band's current tour with Tesla and Poison. This is the rock show of the summer!

Phil talks how Mutt Lange tutored the band to create their massive vocals, even adding his own vocals to the mix. Phil is also taking the production values Lange taught him and is now producing the new album by Tesla. We also discuss the legend of what went on below the round and what Steve Clark meant to the band. Phil tells us how he was able to quit the party life that took the life of Steve, his best friend.

After the interview Phil decides to play a game with Jeb and James and he makes a few crazy revelations including the weirdest thing he's ever seen a groupie do and wearing a grass skirt on stage!To get all the of the story you have to listen to the podcast! Check it out here.

Def Leppard Music, DVDs, Books and more

Def Leppard T-shirts and Posters

More Def Leppard News

Def Leppard Music
