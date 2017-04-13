Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour

The band will be kicking off the U.S. and Canada leg of their 'Haken X' Tour on August 23rd at The Shelter in Detroit and will wrap up the road trip on September 23rd in Chicago at the Bottom Lounge.

The trek follows the release of newly remastered reissues of the band's first two studio albums 'Aquarius' and 'Visions' as a limited edition colored vinyl, as well as a 2 disc Digipk CD.

Frontman Ross Jennings had the following to say about the reissues, "As advocates of the physical format and fellow record collectors, it seems almost criminal that our first two albums have never had a vinyl release until now, so we are thrilled to finally give these albums a fresh presentation on the format they deserve. We have taken this opportunity to polish the sound of our beloved concept albums without going back over every little detail and rewriting history. In essence we wanted to give these albums a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder in sonic quality with 'The Mountain' and 'Affinity'. In addition to this and due to popular demand, both releases will also be available again on CD with instrumental, or 'Karaoke' versions of every track. This release marks 10 years since we formed the band and started putting together our first demos so it's a perfect time to reflect on these releases and appreciate what we've achieved so far.



"The 'Aquarius' concept was drawn from conversations about our favourite albums and the way in which the songs flow that make those particular records work. This lead to ideas about having our album be about the flow or journey of water from mountain spring to oceans and evaporation, which in turn lead on to a deeper concept about human life and reincarnation. The themes of water helped us to create aqueous soundscapes and as the music and lyrics started coming together a narrative was formed in the shape of Mermaids & natural disasters. 'Aquarius' will always have a special place in our hearts. It's where our journey really began.



"When writing for 'Visions' came around, we set about the process with the same formula, although we hadn't set out to write another concept album at the time. As themes found themselves recurring in the music it only felt right to go in the narrative direction, although this time around we drew from our science fiction influences such as Minority Report and 12 Monkeys and was inspired by real recurring dreams I had been having around the time. It's always a joy to revisit these tracks in our live sets, so much so that we will be performing it in its entirety later this year at ProgPower USA, Atlanta!"

'Haken X' Tour North American Dates:

08/23 - Detroit, Mi - The Shelter

08/24 - Toronto, On - Lee's Palace

08/25 - Montreal, Qc - Club Soda

08/26 - Quebec City, Qc - Salle Multi

08/27 - Boston, Ma - Brighton Music Hall

08/29 - Columbus, Oh - Skully's Music Diner

08/30 - Cleveland Heights, Oh - The Grog Shop

08/31 - Pittsburgh, Pa - Rex Theater

09/01 - Philadelphia, Pa - Foundry - The Fillmore

09/02 - New York, Ny - Highline Ballroom

09/03 - Washington, Dc - Rock & Roll Hotel

09/05 - Durham, Nc - Motorco Music Hall

09/06 - Atlanta, Ga - Progpower Usa Xviii

09/10 - Mexco City, Mx - El Plaza Condesa

09/12 - Anaheim, Ca - The House Of Blues

09/13 - San Francisco, Ca - Slim's

09/14 - W.Hollywood, Ca - The Roxy Theatre

09/15 - Las Vegas, Nv - Backstage Bar & Billiards

09/16 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Urban Lounge

09/17 - Denver, Co - Marquis Theater

09/19 - St.Paul, Mn - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

09/20 - Milwaukee, Wi - Shank Hall

09/21 - Indianapolis, In - The Emerson Theater

09/22 - St.Louis, Mo - Delmar Hall

09/23 - Chicago, Il - Bottom Lounge

With special guests Sithu Aye (except Atlanta and Mexico)