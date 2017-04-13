|
Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour
.
Haken have announced that they have added a new North American summer leg to their 10th anniversary tour which will feature support from special guests Sithu Aye. The band will be kicking off the U.S. and Canada leg of their 'Haken X' Tour on August 23rd at The Shelter in Detroit and will wrap up the road trip on September 23rd in Chicago at the Bottom Lounge. The trek follows the release of newly remastered reissues of the band's first two studio albums 'Aquarius' and 'Visions' as a limited edition colored vinyl, as well as a 2 disc Digipk CD. Frontman Ross Jennings had the following to say about the reissues, "As advocates of the physical format and fellow record collectors, it seems almost criminal that our first two albums have never had a vinyl release until now, so we are thrilled to finally give these albums a fresh presentation on the format they deserve. We have taken this opportunity to polish the sound of our beloved concept albums without going back over every little detail and rewriting history. In essence we wanted to give these albums a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder in sonic quality with 'The Mountain' and 'Affinity'. In addition to this and due to popular demand, both releases will also be available again on CD with instrumental, or 'Karaoke' versions of every track. This release marks 10 years since we formed the band and started putting together our first demos so it's a perfect time to reflect on these releases and appreciate what we've achieved so far. 'Haken X' Tour North American Dates: With special guests Sithu Aye (except Atlanta and Mexico)
'Haken X' Tour North American Dates:
With special guests Sithu Aye (except Atlanta and Mexico)
