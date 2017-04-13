Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour
04-13-2017
.
Haken

Haken have announced that they have added a new North American summer leg to their 10th anniversary tour which will feature support from special guests Sithu Aye.

The band will be kicking off the U.S. and Canada leg of their 'Haken X' Tour on August 23rd at The Shelter in Detroit and will wrap up the road trip on September 23rd in Chicago at the Bottom Lounge.

The trek follows the release of newly remastered reissues of the band's first two studio albums 'Aquarius' and 'Visions' as a limited edition colored vinyl, as well as a 2 disc Digipk CD.

Frontman Ross Jennings had the following to say about the reissues, "As advocates of the physical format and fellow record collectors, it seems almost criminal that our first two albums have never had a vinyl release until now, so we are thrilled to finally give these albums a fresh presentation on the format they deserve. We have taken this opportunity to polish the sound of our beloved concept albums without going back over every little detail and rewriting history. In essence we wanted to give these albums a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder in sonic quality with 'The Mountain' and 'Affinity'. In addition to this and due to popular demand, both releases will also be available again on CD with instrumental, or 'Karaoke' versions of every track. This release marks 10 years since we formed the band and started putting together our first demos so it's a perfect time to reflect on these releases and appreciate what we've achieved so far.

"The 'Aquarius' concept was drawn from conversations about our favourite albums and the way in which the songs flow that make those particular records work. This lead to ideas about having our album be about the flow or journey of water from mountain spring to oceans and evaporation, which in turn lead on to a deeper concept about human life and reincarnation. The themes of water helped us to create aqueous soundscapes and as the music and lyrics started coming together a narrative was formed in the shape of Mermaids & natural disasters. 'Aquarius' will always have a special place in our hearts. It's where our journey really began.

"When writing for 'Visions' came around, we set about the process with the same formula, although we hadn't set out to write another concept album at the time. As themes found themselves recurring in the music it only felt right to go in the narrative direction, although this time around we drew from our science fiction influences such as Minority Report and 12 Monkeys and was inspired by real recurring dreams I had been having around the time. It's always a joy to revisit these tracks in our live sets, so much so that we will be performing it in its entirety later this year at ProgPower USA, Atlanta!"

'Haken X' Tour North American Dates:
08/23 - Detroit, Mi - The Shelter
08/24 - Toronto, On - Lee's Palace
08/25 - Montreal, Qc - Club Soda
08/26 - Quebec City, Qc - Salle Multi
08/27 - Boston, Ma - Brighton Music Hall
08/29 - Columbus, Oh - Skully's Music Diner
08/30 - Cleveland Heights, Oh - The Grog Shop
08/31 - Pittsburgh, Pa - Rex Theater
09/01 - Philadelphia, Pa - Foundry - The Fillmore
09/02 - New York, Ny - Highline Ballroom
09/03 - Washington, Dc - Rock & Roll Hotel
09/05 - Durham, Nc - Motorco Music Hall
09/06 - Atlanta, Ga - Progpower Usa Xviii
09/10 - Mexco City, Mx - El Plaza Condesa
09/12 - Anaheim, Ca - The House Of Blues
09/13 - San Francisco, Ca - Slim's
09/14 - W.Hollywood, Ca - The Roxy Theatre
09/15 - Las Vegas, Nv - Backstage Bar & Billiards
09/16 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Urban Lounge
09/17 - Denver, Co - Marquis Theater
09/19 - St.Paul, Mn - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/20 - Milwaukee, Wi - Shank Hall
09/21 - Indianapolis, In - The Emerson Theater
09/22 - St.Louis, Mo - Delmar Hall
09/23 - Chicago, Il - Bottom Lounge

With special guests Sithu Aye (except Atlanta and Mexico)

advertisement

Haken Music, DVDs, Books and more

Haken T-shirts and Posters

More Haken News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour

Between The Buried And Me and Haken Stars Form New Project

Haken Announce 10th Anniversary Tour

Haken Stream New Song Ahead of North American Affinitour

Haken Streaming New Song 'The Endless Knot'

Haken To Stay On The Musical Journey Of Albums

Haken Spoof Yes In Cruise To The Edge Announcement Video

Haken To Get Orchestra Tribute

Haken Working On New Music, Announce Tour With BTBAM

Anathema, Haken, Alcest Added To Ramblin' Man Fair


More Stories for Haken

Haken Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album- Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced- The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized- more

Page Too:
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert- Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online- The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'- more

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album- Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America- D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album- more

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track- Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows- Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017- Mariah Carey- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam

Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'

Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour

Jack White's The Dead Weather Special Live Package Announced

Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album

Yellowcard Say Goodbye With Release Of Their Final Video

Autograph Cofounder Keni Richards Passes Away

Cro-Mag, QOTSA Supergroup Bloodclot Announce U.S. Tour

Poison To Deliver A Few Twists On Comeback Tour

The Damned Things Supergroup Share Studio Video

Special One-Night Beatles Inspired 'Rock And Role' Event Announced

Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour

King 810 Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour

Flat Duo Jets Releasing Special Box Set For RSD

Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica

• more

Page Too News Stories
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert

Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online

The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'

Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video

Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mobile Game

Barry Adamson Launching New EP With European Tour

Broen Celebrate Album Deal With Release Of New Video

Caitlyn Smith Announce All The Way To Tacoma Documentary Premiere

Bubbles Erotica Release 'Cicada Arcade' Video

Singled Out: Rob Drabkin's Someday

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America

D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album

A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album

Pryti Streaming New Single 'Angst'

Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.