Jibe Release 'We've Only Just Begun' Video

The new studio effort was produced by Matt Noveskey (Blue October), and mixed by Grammy award-winner Toby Wright (Metallica, Alice In Chains, Korn).

Frontman Joe Grah shared these comments about the song and video, "We've Only Just Begun tells the story of an endless quest for redemption in a turbulent sea of uncertain times. Realizing there's no beginning and no end in sight, one finds them self at a proverbial crossroads in life.

"When I left the band, my beautiful dreams turned to recurring nightmares of an unrealized path that kept me running endlessly. The video and song perfectly reflect this journey and finally I'm able to be back home with the band that sets me alight." Watch it here.