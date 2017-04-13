Joe Bonamassa Sells Out Most Of Upcoming Tour

The sells out include the two concerts at the Royal Albert Hall (April 20 & April 21) and the Blackpool Opera House (April 22). But there are still a limited number of tickets available for the Edinburgh Usher Hall (April 18) and Sheffield Arena (April 24) shows, according to his camp.

Fans are told to expect a set of material from Bonamassa's latest studio album "Blues of Desperation" along with performances of fan favorites from his career.

UK Tour Dates:

Edinburgh Usher Hall Tuesday 18 April

Royal Albert Hall Thursday 20 April (Sold Out)

Royal Albert Hall Friday 21 April (Sold Out)

Blackpool Opera House Saturday 22 April (Sold Out)

Sheffield Arena Monday 24 April