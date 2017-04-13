Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Joe Bonamassa Sells Out Most Of Upcoming Tour
04-13-2017
.
Joe Bonamassa

Blues star Joe Bonamassa is gearing up to launch his spring tour of the UK and with most of the shows are already having sold out, fans are advised to move quick to snap up tickets to the remaining shows.

The sells out include the two concerts at the Royal Albert Hall (April 20 & April 21) and the Blackpool Opera House (April 22). But there are still a limited number of tickets available for the Edinburgh Usher Hall (April 18) and Sheffield Arena (April 24) shows, according to his camp.

Fans are told to expect a set of material from Bonamassa's latest studio album "Blues of Desperation" along with performances of fan favorites from his career.

UK Tour Dates:
Edinburgh Usher Hall Tuesday 18 April
Royal Albert Hall Thursday 20 April (Sold Out)
Royal Albert Hall Friday 21 April (Sold Out)
Blackpool Opera House Saturday 22 April (Sold Out)
Sheffield Arena Monday 24 April

advertisement

Joe Bonamassa Music, DVDs, Books and more

Joe Bonamassa T-shirts and Posters

More Joe Bonamassa News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Joe Bonamassa Sells Out Most Of Upcoming Tour

Joe Bonamassa Announces Massive North American Tour

Glenn Hughes Says He Never Had Falling Out With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Hits 'Overzealous Bouncer' With Guitar

Black Country Communion Begin Work On New Album

Joe Bonamassa Announce 'Live At The Greek Theatre'

Joe Bonamassa Announces Return To Royal Albert Hall

Slash, Derek Trucks, Joe Bonamassa Lead B.B. King Tribute Lineup

Joe Bonamassa Knows Where Stolen Eric Clapton Guitar Is?

Joe Bonamassa To Receive Cavern Club Wall Of Fame Honor


More Stories for Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album- Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced- The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized- more

Page Too:
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert- Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online- The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'- more

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album- Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America- D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album- more

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track- Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows- Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017- Mariah Carey- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam

Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'

Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour

Jack White's The Dead Weather Special Live Package Announced

Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album

Yellowcard Say Goodbye With Release Of Their Final Video

Autograph Cofounder Keni Richards Passes Away

Cro-Mag, QOTSA Supergroup Bloodclot Announce U.S. Tour

Poison To Deliver A Few Twists On Comeback Tour

The Damned Things Supergroup Share Studio Video

Special One-Night Beatles Inspired 'Rock And Role' Event Announced

Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour

King 810 Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour

Flat Duo Jets Releasing Special Box Set For RSD

Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica

• more

Page Too News Stories
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert

Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online

The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'

Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video

Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mobile Game

Barry Adamson Launching New EP With European Tour

Broen Celebrate Album Deal With Release Of New Video

Caitlyn Smith Announce All The Way To Tacoma Documentary Premiere

Bubbles Erotica Release 'Cicada Arcade' Video

Singled Out: Rob Drabkin's Someday

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America

D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album

A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album

Pryti Streaming New Single 'Angst'

Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.