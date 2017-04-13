King 810 Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The brief tour is set to feature a "special guest performer" at each show and Gost have been confirmed as support for the final five shows of the seven tour stops.

They will be kicking things off in Columbus, OH on June 9th at Park Street and the band will be concluding the tour on June 17th at The Stache in Grand Rapids, MI.

King 810 Tour Dates:

6/9 Park Street Columbus, OH

6/10 Rex Theater Pittsburgh, PA

6/11 Trixie’s Louisville, KY

6/13 Fubar St. Louis, MO

6/14 Exit/In Nashville, TN

6/16 Emerson Theater Indianapolis, IN

6/17 The Stache Grand Rapids, MI