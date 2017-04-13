Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online

The band are streaming the "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" track "Moth Into Flame" from the city's Parque O'Higgins, while broadcast video of the full headline set is also online.

The Chile show marked the third and final appearance at Lollapaloozas in South America recently, following gigs in Brazil and Argentina. Metallica are currently enjoying a six-week break from their WorldWired tour, which will resume with a summer stadium tour of North America that begins in Baltimore, MD on May 10. Watch the footage here.