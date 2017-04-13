Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert

He was performing 'Everyday is Like Sunday," the six song of the performance, when he left the stage. He told fans ahead of the walk-off, "It seems I have left half my mouth in Guadalajara. But I will stand here and I will sing, and, if necessary, I will drop dead."

Keyboard player Gustavo Manzur offered the following explanation to fans at the venue after the singer stopped the show, 'His voice is shot. You heard it, you heard it. He's been trying, trying really hard. He came out, he tried. His voice is really shot. We're sorry. He's sorry. You know he tried."

The voice issues caused Morrissey to cancel his concert in San Antonio for the third time this year. His team put out the following message ahead of Wednesday night's planned show, "Following health concerns stemming from Morrissey's appearance in Tucson, it is with great sadness that tonight's sold out engagement in San Antonio at the Tobin Center is cancelled to allow him to fully recuperate. Refunds are available at point of purchase." Watch video of the walk off here.