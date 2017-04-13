Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour
04-13-2017
.
Otherwise

Otherwise have announced that they will be launching a North American headline trek this summer that will be dubbed the Close To The Gods Tour.

Through Fire and Righteous Vendetta will be supporting them at various stops on the road trip which is set to kick off on June 3rd in Las Vegas, NV at the Scars and Stripes Festival.

Guitarist Ryan Patrick had this to say, "We're ready to get back out on the road and do what we're meant to do. We're getting a chance to play all these new songs off of our upcoming album and that makes us very excited.

"Doing this tour with two bad ass rock outfits like Through Fire & Righteous Vendetta is sure to rumble the Earth and let the Rock Gods know we're knocking on the doors of some Rock n' Roll history. Bring your anger, bring your love, bring your hope. See you out there!"

Close To The Gods Tour Dates:
June 3rd - Las Vegas, NV - Scars and Stripes Festival**
June 9th - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley**
June 11th - South Bend, IN - WRBR's Big Growl 6**
June 13th - Rockford, IL - District Bar and Grill**
June 14th - Joliet, IL - The Forge*
June 16th - Ringle, WI - The Q & Z Expo Center*
June 17th - Woodstock, IL - Offsides Sports Bar & Grill*
June 20th - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory*
June 21st - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop*
June 22nd - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel Club Lounge*
June 23rd - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club*
June 27th - Winston-Salem, NC - Johnny N Junes
June 28th - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Pub & Music Hall
June 29th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground (Fillmore Charlotte)
June 30th - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
July 1st - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
July 3rd - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
July 5th - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
July 8th - Ignacio, CO - Sky Ute Casino Resort**
July 9th - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre*
July 11th - St. Louis, MO - Fubar*
July 12th - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex*
July 14th - Mansfield, OH - Ink In The Clink**
July 16th - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live
July 18th - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

** Through Fire, Righteous Vendetta no appearing
* Righteous Vendetta not appearing

advertisement

Otherwise Music, DVDs, Books and more

Otherwise T-shirts and Posters

More Otherwise News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour

Otherwise Begin Recording New Album With Bob Marlette


More Stories for Otherwise

Otherwise Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album- Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced- The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized- more

Page Too:
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert- Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online- The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'- more

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album- Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America- D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album- more

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track- Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows- Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017- Mariah Carey- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam

Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'

Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour

Jack White's The Dead Weather Special Live Package Announced

Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album

Yellowcard Say Goodbye With Release Of Their Final Video

Autograph Cofounder Keni Richards Passes Away

Cro-Mag, QOTSA Supergroup Bloodclot Announce U.S. Tour

Poison To Deliver A Few Twists On Comeback Tour

The Damned Things Supergroup Share Studio Video

Special One-Night Beatles Inspired 'Rock And Role' Event Announced

Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour

King 810 Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour

Flat Duo Jets Releasing Special Box Set For RSD

Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica

• more

Page Too News Stories
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert

Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online

The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'

Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video

Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mobile Game

Barry Adamson Launching New EP With European Tour

Broen Celebrate Album Deal With Release Of New Video

Caitlyn Smith Announce All The Way To Tacoma Documentary Premiere

Bubbles Erotica Release 'Cicada Arcade' Video

Singled Out: Rob Drabkin's Someday

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America

D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album

A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album

Pryti Streaming New Single 'Angst'

Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.