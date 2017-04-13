Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour

Through Fire and Righteous Vendetta will be supporting them at various stops on the road trip which is set to kick off on June 3rd in Las Vegas, NV at the Scars and Stripes Festival.

Guitarist Ryan Patrick had this to say, "We're ready to get back out on the road and do what we're meant to do. We're getting a chance to play all these new songs off of our upcoming album and that makes us very excited.

"Doing this tour with two bad ass rock outfits like Through Fire & Righteous Vendetta is sure to rumble the Earth and let the Rock Gods know we're knocking on the doors of some Rock n' Roll history. Bring your anger, bring your love, bring your hope. See you out there!"

Close To The Gods Tour Dates:

June 3rd - Las Vegas, NV - Scars and Stripes Festival**

June 9th - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley**

June 11th - South Bend, IN - WRBR's Big Growl 6**

June 13th - Rockford, IL - District Bar and Grill**

June 14th - Joliet, IL - The Forge*

June 16th - Ringle, WI - The Q & Z Expo Center*

June 17th - Woodstock, IL - Offsides Sports Bar & Grill*

June 20th - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory*

June 21st - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop*

June 22nd - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel Club Lounge*

June 23rd - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club*

June 27th - Winston-Salem, NC - Johnny N Junes

June 28th - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Pub & Music Hall

June 29th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground (Fillmore Charlotte)

June 30th - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

July 1st - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

July 3rd - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

July 5th - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

July 8th - Ignacio, CO - Sky Ute Casino Resort**

July 9th - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre*

July 11th - St. Louis, MO - Fubar*

July 12th - Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex*

July 14th - Mansfield, OH - Ink In The Clink**

July 16th - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live

July 18th - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

** Through Fire, Righteous Vendetta no appearing

* Righteous Vendetta not appearing