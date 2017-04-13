Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Special One-Night Beatles Inspired 'Rock And Role' Event Announced
04-13-2017
.
Beatles

A special one-night stage production entitled "Imagine" that will recreate the song of the Beatles as stories in a "rock and role" special event will be taking place at The Cutting Room in New York City on April 30th.

The Claude Solnik authored and Thom O'Connor directed production is described as "a non-musical theatrical tribute for fans of the Fab Four and anyone who imagines a world where 'all you need is love.'"

The action takes place in Strawberry Fields and Solnik had this to say, "We talked and Thom had all sorts of ideas. I took Imagine, gave it to him to direct. He came up with ideas for the setting, added quotes from the Beatles, helped shape scenes. He knows what he's doing." Find more details here.

