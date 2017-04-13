Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'
04-13-2017
The Chainsmokers revealed the tragic inspiration behind their hit song "Paris" as part of a special track by track the shared on social media to celebrate the release of their new album "Memories... Do Not Open".

The duo's long awaited debut album was released last Friday and they took to their Facebook page to share the stories behind the songs and one was the deeply personal inspiration for Paris.

They reveal, "Paris was written in Stockholm (although we had just visited Paris days before) late one night after a show. It started with the lyrics, 'we were staying and Paris' and unfolded from there. The lyrics may seem vague at first, but their inspiration comes from a real place. Drew had a friend from the East coast who had been struggling with a drug addiction for the past few years.

"He was a childhood friend and their families were close, so his parents kept him informed on how he was doing. He and Drew would keep in touch on Facebook chat but would never speak about what he was going through, but meanwhile Drew knew of all the craziness that surrounded his friend's life.

"We used Paris as a metaphor to convey that he felt like he was in a place where everything was fine, while being acutely aware of other people's concern for him. Paris always being this romantic idealized place, the song is about escaping your reality, a reality often void of excitement and in your mind being somewhere else with someone else." Check out the stories behind the other songs here.

