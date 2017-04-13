The Damned Things Supergroup Share Studio Video

Keith Buckley shared a video on his Instagram account that appears to be captured at Los Angeles area recording studio. He captioned the clip "The Damned Things.

Apart from the Every Time I Die star, the group also includes Fall Out Boy's Andy Hurley and Anthrax's Scott Ian. Back in December of 2015, Ian told Overdrive: "It could take five years to make and get released, but there definitely will be another record from The Damned Things.

"We're all friends and that's why it started in the first place. Joe and I put this together out of our friendship and from just hanging out. We started writing songs and as we are all really good friends with each other, it is most likely gonna happen again." See Buckley's video here.