Yellowcard Say Goodbye With Release Of Their Final Video
Yellowcard have released what is billed as their final music video. The clip for "A Place We Set Afire" comes following the group's farewell concert late last month. The band took the stage for the very last time with their final concert at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on March 25th and the new video reflects the group's final goodbye to fans. Ryan Key begins the clip with "We have fans that have been so devoted and so supportive of this band for so long now that I can't imagine how to look them in the face and tell them this is happening". The video ends with this message from these thoughts from Sean Mackin, "It's definitely not easy. I don't want to say goodbye. I just want to say, 'Thank you'." Key had this to say about the new video, "We are happy to finally release our last music video. We chose 'A Place We Set Afire' because the song was inspired by and written for you. We are so grateful to one of our biggest fans and friend, Chris Lawrence, for donating his time and passion for Yellowcard to this video. We hope that you enjoy this final farewell piece. Thank you all for everything." Watch it here.
