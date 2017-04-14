Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

311 Reveal Unique Cover For New Album 'Moisaic'
04-14-2017
.
311

311 have revealed the unique cover and track details for their forthcoming album "Mosaic," which is set to hit stores on June 23rd. The artwork was created with 10,000 fan-submitted photos.

Frontman Nick Hexum explains, "This cover captures the spirit of the collective nature that is 311 -- band and fans together to form something greater than the sum of its parts" .

Chad Sexton then added, "We have a very symbiotic relationship with our fans that see us on tour year after year. We wanted to have an album title that would describe our fan base, our band & our music. And to tie all of this into a concept that could be presented in the album artwork as well."

Mosaic Tracklisting
1. Too Much to Think
2. Wildfire
3. The Night is Young
4. Island Sun
5. Perfect Mistake
6. Extension
7. Inside Our Home
8. 'Til the City's on Fire
9. Too Late
10. Hey Yo
11. Places That the Mind Goes
12. Face in the Wind
13. Forever Now
14. Days of '88
15. One and the Same
16. Syntax Error
17. On a Roll

