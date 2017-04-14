311 Reveal Unique Cover For New Album 'Moisaic'

Frontman Nick Hexum explains, "This cover captures the spirit of the collective nature that is 311 -- band and fans together to form something greater than the sum of its parts" .

Chad Sexton then added, "We have a very symbiotic relationship with our fans that see us on tour year after year. We wanted to have an album title that would describe our fan base, our band & our music. And to tie all of this into a concept that could be presented in the album artwork as well."

Mosaic Tracklisting

1. Too Much to Think

2. Wildfire

3. The Night is Young

4. Island Sun

5. Perfect Mistake

6. Extension

7. Inside Our Home

8. 'Til the City's on Fire

9. Too Late

10. Hey Yo

11. Places That the Mind Goes

12. Face in the Wind

13. Forever Now

14. Days of '88

15. One and the Same

16. Syntax Error

17. On a Roll