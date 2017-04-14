All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

Frontman Phil Labonte had this to say about the track, "The song 'Louder' is about not backing down or self censoring because people yell about what you think or believe. There will always be people who want to shout you down or say you can't and that's when you have to stand firm.

"There isn't really an overall theme of this record any more than there was for any other ATR disc. Lyrically it's all small parts of my life I put together and laid down. They're all small parts of me." Watch the video here.