Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle

A statement from City Attorney's Office spokesman Frank Mateljan to Radio.com reads: "Following a complete review, the office has decided to set the matter for a City Attorney Office hearing. All parties involved will be sent a letter today setting a hearing date at the end of the month. Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future.

"Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures." Read more here.