Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced

The iconic band recently topped the chart in North America and hit the top 10 in eight countries on the DVD chart with the home video release of the concert film which was filmed in the summer of 2016.

The show will feature performances of some of their biggest hits including "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Photograph," "Let's Get Rocked," "Rock Of Ages," "Animal," "Foolin'. AXS is giving fans a preview of the show with a video stream of the performance of "Let's Go" here.