Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details

Entitled "Harry Styles", the album is set to be released on May 12th. Radio.com had these additional details: The album features 10 tracks including "Sign of the Times," which debuted last week. Producers include Jeff Bhasker, Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

The album will be available in gatefold vinyl, including a white version available at hstyles.co.uk. A limited edition CD comes with a 32-page hardcover book with photos from the recording sessions. See the tracklisting here.