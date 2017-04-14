John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Tribute Charlie Murphy

The brother of Eddie Murphy passed away after a battle with cancer on Wednesday (April 13). Chappelle took the stage at Mayer's show in Columbus, Ohio, for the two to reflect on Murphy's passing and celebrate his life.

Chappelle asked Mayer to conclude their time with a song dedicated to Murphy. Mayer played "You're Gonna Live Forever In Me" from his latest album The Search for Everything. Watch the fan-recorded video here.