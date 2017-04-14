Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'

The song is the third track the band has revealed in advance of the May 19 release of their seventh album follows the lead single, "Heavy" ft. Kiiara and "Battle Symphony."

Linkin Park are stretching out into new musical areas on the new project as they've always done, says Mike Shinoda. "The mixing of genres has been part of our DNA since the beginning," he explains. "I wouldn't call it pop, just like I wouldn't call it hip-hop, just like I wouldn't call it rock." Listen to the new song here.