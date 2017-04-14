|
Loretta Lynn Announces New Album 'Wouldn't It Be Great'
Country music legend Loretta Lynn announced that she will be releasing her new studio album, which will be entitled "Wouldn't It Be Great," on August 18th. The new effort is described as being one of the most personal records of her iconic career and Lynn wrote or co-wrote every song on the upcoming album. Wouldn't It Be Great features brand new singles, "Ruby's Stool," "Ain't No Time To Go," "I'm Dying For Someone To Live For," along with newly recorded versions of classic hits. "I think you try to do better with every record you put out," Loretta says of Wouldn't It Be Great. "It's just everyday living – and everybody wants to know, 'Well, what is it about your songs that people like?' I think you've got to tell your stories. I just think it hits everybody, you know, the songs." Read more here.
