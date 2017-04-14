MTV Tap Ludacris to Host 'Fear Factor' Reboot

Instead of bees and snakes, Generation Z contestants will face their youthful fears, like couch surfing at 300 feet and waterlogging their personal electronic devices.

Each episode will feature eight contestants pairing up in four teams of two -- think siblings, college rivalries, roommates, best friends, co-workers and exes -- and facing off for a $50,000 cash prize.

Ludacris shared, "I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of Fear Factor, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember. This will be the first of many great projects together." Read more here.