Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils

Police found Geils at about 4 p.m. when they were called to his home to do a wellness check and found him unresponsive, reported The Boston Globe. It is believed that he died of natural causes, but his death is still under investigation, which is standard protocol when someone dies and no one else is present.

"We just heard that J. Geils has passed away," wrote Foghat drummer Roger Earl. "Sad. We did so many shows with them back in the 70's and they were one of the best bands we ever toured with. Great, great music. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

"Sad to lose J. Geils," wrote Nils Lofgren. "Me n Grin learned so much opening for @TheJ_GeilsBand. J and band were always kind." Read more tributes here.