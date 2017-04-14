Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic

The Comedy Central program pairs up comedians and musicians. During the latest installment Breuer started his set talking about how much he loved metal music and went on to discuss how he looks forward to the day that the special brand of rock will be on the oldies station. He continued to paint the picture, describing a potential 'wheelchair mosh pit" in his future.

The comedian proclaimed his undying love for Judas Priest, then introduced the rock icon saying, 'When I was a kid I prayed to God, and a priest came to me' Judas Priest."

Admitting this was the greatest moment of his life, Breuer sang his heart out, alongside the metal legend. Check out the performance here.