Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video

The band are also sharing the cover artwork and track list for the highly-anticipated set, which follows their 2014 self-titled debut – one that had the distinction of entering the UK charts at No. 1 on its way to becoming the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.

Due June 16, the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher wrote the initial instrumentals for songs on the project during sessions in their hometown of Brighton, UK and in Los Angeles and Nashville. Read more and watch the video here.