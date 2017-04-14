Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland

Stapp now fronts the supergroup Art of Anarchy (which features former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Disturbed bassist John Moyer) but it was Weiland who sang on the group's debut album.

The singer shared a story in a recent interview that prior to joining the new band he was on a solo tour and happened to be using the same tour bus Weiland died on.

"All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt," Stapp recalled "I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus. And really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, 'Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don't do what I did. Don't go down that road.' And, literally, I'm having this moment."