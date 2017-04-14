Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video
04-14-2017
Rapper Tyga was briefly detained by police in Los Angeles earlier this week and held for an hour and half before being released and it captured on video, according to Radio.com:

Tyga chatted with reporters about his new music as he was leaving Avenue Nightclub in Los Angeles at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (April 13). Shortly after he started driving his car, cops pulled him over.

Reporters asked the rapper why he was being put in the back of a police car and he responded that it was because he had paper plates on his car. Indeed, he did have paper plates on the Mercedes G Wagon he was driving. Apparently, that's not why he was taken down to the station. It seems officers suspected he was driving under the influence, as TMZ captured on film.

When the artist was released an hour and a half later with an unidentified moving violation, he didn't have much to say. According to reports, law enforcement sources determined that Tyga wasn't under the influence, but apparently they still issued him a traffic ticket. Watch the video here.

