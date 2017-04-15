10-Year-Old Girl Drums Her Way To 'Denmark's Got Talent' Victory

During the grand finale, which can now be viewed online, Astrid drummed to "Bad Craziness" by Dutch rock band D-A-D. According to TV2 Astrid did not expect to win.

"I hope I will get to play a lot of other places or get in a real band. I have not really thought about it, but I just know I have to play drums when I grow up," Johanne Astrid said. Watch her awesome jamming out in the compilation video here.