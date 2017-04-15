Alanis Morissette Reacts To Former Manager's Apology

"I would be apprehensive to believe any words that come out of Jonathan Schwartz's mouth," she said in a statement. It's easy to understand Morissette's skepticism since Schwartz was caught stealing nearly $5 million from her, reports NME.

In his letter, Schwartz wrote: 'At first, I 'borrowed' a little from clients, with the hopes that I would pay them back if I won that night's bet. That snowballed, and as I kept losing, I kept stealing. I kept telling myself that I just needed one lucky break, and I'll pay them back.

He continued: '[W]hen I was finally caught, a bright spotlight shined on my deplorable conduct. I could not hide any longer and hit rock bottom. By seeing how pathetic I had become, I finally got the courage to ask for help." Read more here.