Drake Does Surprise Performance At 21 Savage Concert

And on Wednesday (April 12), he pulled double duty, delivering guest vocals to DJ Khaled for his Grateful album, then rushing to the Wiltern in Los Angeles to perform three songs with 21 Savage.

The ubiquitous rapper started off by joining 21 Savage for his song "Sneakin'," then he performed two of his own songs, "Fake Love" and "Gyalchester." It wasn't long before fan-shot video surfaced on social media.