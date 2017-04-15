|
Ed Sheeran Surprises Galway Residents With Music Video Shoot
.
(Radio.com) When you think about it, where else would Ed Sheeran shoot a video for "Galway Girl" but Galway, Ireland? Still, many local residents were surprised when the singer/songwriter stopped by their hometown with a camera crew earlier this week (April 11) Fans shared photos from the set of the video on social media. One location was Salthill House in the city. "Can't believe that Ed Sheeran is actually in Galway right now! What I would give to be there! #GalwayGirl https://t.co/atAH35u6in— Rebecca Casserly (@BoopFashionista) April 11, 2017" "We were going for a pint in O'Connors but some lad @edsheeran is holding up the pub. #sheeranout #galway #galway https://t.co/ehGKN0DylC— Rofi James (@Rofi_James) April 11, 2017" Read more here.
