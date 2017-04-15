Halsey Energized For New Album Following The Chainsmokers Collab

"['Closer'] was just supposed to be a fun, summer song, but I knew as soon as we did it, we had our hands on something special," she told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

Now she's gearing up to release her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Just last week, she dropped the music video for the lead single, "Now Or Never."

"'Now Or Never' is about these two young lovers who are impatient. They want each other to stop sending mixed signals. It's this vibey song that you can put on in the car and close your eyes to," she explained. "But in the context of my album, it's a Romeo and Juliet story. It's about two people who need to make their love work now because there are forces trying to keep them apart."

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is greatly influenced by everything Halsey's experienced over the past three years.