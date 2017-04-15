Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie

04-15-2017

.

(Radio.com) Harry Styles is in high demand. The former One Direction member recently released his debut solo single "Sign of the Times" and will make his big screen debut later this year for his role in Dunkirk. As it turns out, he was almost cast in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff film too. According to Teen Vogue, Styles was close to playing the role of a young Han Solo in the Disney film, slated for a release in May 2018. Due to scheduling conflicts, the singer couldn't accept the part and the role went to Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!).

"Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo," an insider says. "Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.