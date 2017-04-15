Jay Z Removes Most Of His Tracks From Spotify

The move will likely impact Jay Z's streaming stats since Spotify has 50 million subscribers, compared to Tidal's three million. But he's not the only music pioneer to pull his music from the site.

To date, Jay Z's wife Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Adele and Prince have all withdrawn from Spotify at one point or another. 'Some of [Jay Z's] catalogue has been removed at the request of the artist," read a statement issued by Spotify. Read more here.