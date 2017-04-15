Lorde Reveals The Theme Of Melodrama Album

Now, in a new interview with The New York Times, the Pure Heroine singer reveals the entire theme of her second studio album loosely revolves around a single house party.

'With a party, there's that moment where a great song comes on and you're ecstatic," she explained, 'and then there's that moment later on where you're alone in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, you don't think you look good, and you start feeling horrible." Read more here.