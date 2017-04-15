Migos' Quavo Captured Scoring A Three-Pointer With Football

04-15-2017

.

(Radio.com) Migos rapper Quavo has done well in the rap game, yet there's another game he's good at- football. The one-time high school quarterback may not have been on the field for a few good years, but his passing skills still seem to be as precise as ever.

During a break in the shooting of a Champ Sports commercial, the rapper was a long way from a basketball court when he passed a football in a perfect arc and into the distant net. It must have been at least a 40 yard pass. It's a good thing he Migos landed a number one single and album earlier this year or else he might be pondering his career choice; Plenty of NFL teams could use a quarterback with an arm like that. Still, he has no regrets and Migos are currently signed to a sweet deal with Motown and Capitol Records. Check out Quavo's masterful pass here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.