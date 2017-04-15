Will Smith Goes Barber Shop On Son Jaden's Dreadlocks

Taking to social media, the elder Smith posted a photo showing that just he chopped off his son's famous blonde-colored dreads. Jaden is preparing for his role in the movie Life in a Year.

The film follows the romantic story of a teenage boy's journey to offer his terminally ill girlfriend, played by Cara Delevigne, a lifetime's worth of experiences, according to IMDB. Will Smith and James Lassiter's Overbrook Entertainment is producing the film. Check out the post here.