DNCE Release New Nicki Minaj Assisted Track 'Kissing Strangers'
(Radio.com) Joe Jonas' dance-rock group DNCE have recruited rapper Nicki Minaj to guest on their brand new single "Kissing Strangers", which is now streaming online. "Aye, I'm just trying to make way out to the concrete jungle, what's with me?" Jonas sings in the opening verse. "Aye, oh you trying to find connection in two thousand something, ain't easy." "Me? I'm Jem, and these b—— is the holograms," Nicki boasts on her verse. "Me? I win and these b—— just lose. They ships sink, but my ship is just cruise." Check out the new collaborative track here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
