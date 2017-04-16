Dave Grohl Pens Forward For His Mother's Book

The Foo Fighters' Instagram account posted a blurb from Dave's essay that praises Hanlon Grohl and the influence of mothers everywhere. It's accompanied by a nostalgic photo of mother and son from the 1970s.

"But beyond any biological information, there is love, something that defies all science and reason," he writes. "And that, I am most fortunate to have been given. It's maybe the most defining factor in anyone's life. Surely an artist's greatest muse. And there is no love like a mother's love. It is life's greatest song. We are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music."

In a second passage, the Foo Fighters shared, Grohl mythologizes his childhood in Virginia. Read more here.