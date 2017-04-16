Director Christopher Nolan Praises Harry Styles

The auteur spoke to the Los Angeles Times about choosing Styles for the heavy WWII drama -- and it was more than just stunt casting. "When we put the cast together, we had some established names: Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy," Nolan told the paper. "But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns."

With his impressive resume, Styles didn't exactly fit the bill, but as soon as he auditioned, the production team couldn't imagine anyone else in the role. Read more here.