Everyone Now Wants To Work With The Chainsmokers
04-16-2017
The Chainsmokers

(Radio.com) Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers just released their debut, full-length album Memories Do Not Open and revealed that their success has opened doors previously closed to them.

Just last year the guys exploded onto the scene and were reaching out to tons of artists looking to collaborate -- but not many of those emails and phone calls were answered. Now, after a run at number 1, an epic GRAMMYs performance and a few big collabs later, the emails are starting to come in.

"It's actually funny," Alex tells 92.3 AMP Radio's Shoboy. "When we first started we would reach out to all these cool indie artists that we just liked -- you know like cool singers or whatever, really random bands -- and like 5% would get back to us… but now they start emailing us all the time. We get like one per week, and it's like 'oh, hey, I don't check this email ever, but like, totally up for the collab now if you guys are still down'… and you check the date you sent it and it's like December 12, 2013! And you're like, 'get the hell outta here!"

Regarding their most recent collaborative efforts alongside Coldplay, Florida Georgia Line, Andrew admits "it's been really cool to do our best to find a balance between both of our sounds in both of those songs. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

